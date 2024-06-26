Jump to content

Fire breaks out on Icon of the Seas cruise boat just months after the largest ship set sail

The Royal Caribbean ship first set sail in January

Kelly Rissman
Wednesday 26 June 2024 14:36
Comments
A small fire broke out on Royal Caribbean's "Icon of the Seas," billed as the world's largest cruise ship, sails from the Port of Miami in Miami, Florida, on its maiden cruise, January 27, 2024.
A small fire broke out on Royal Caribbean's "Icon of the Seas," billed as the world's largest cruise ship, sails from the Port of Miami in Miami, Florida, on its maiden cruise, January 27, 2024. (AFP via Getty Images)

A fire broke out on Icon on the Seas - the world’s largest cruise ship - causing it to lose power while docked in Mexico.

The blaze broke out on Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas cruise ship on Tuesday, a spokesperson told USA Today.

No one was injured, the spokesperson told the outlet.

Power was only lost briefly, as the backup systems kicked on right away and the main power was restored.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the fire.

The Independent has emailed Royal Caribbean for more information.

The ship is scheduled to head to Cozumel, Mexico later on Wednesday, according to CruiseMapper.

The colossal cruise ship first set sail in January.

Dubbed the largest ship in the world, the Icon of the Seas spans 1,200 feet long and holds up to 5,610 passengers and 2,350 crew members across its 19 floors.

The massive vessel boasts seven pools, including the “largest pool at sea,” the “world’s largest waterpark at sea,” six waterslides and nine whirlpools.

In addition to water activities, Icon of the Seas also has a rock climbing wall, Royal Caribbean’s first food hall, a beach-themed carousel, an arcade, and a mini-golf course.

The vessel touts more than 20 ways to dine, and more than 15 bars and “nightlife experiences,” including a karaoke bar, spread across its eight “neighbourhoods”.

When images of the ship first launched, many expressed distaste for it, calling it a “monstrosity” and a “nightmare.”

