Cruise ship rescues stranded men in kayak near Mexico

The men said their boat sank, and they used the kayak to stay afloat

Mike Bedigan
Tuesday 30 January 2024 21:16
Two men rescued in Gulf of Mexico by cruise ship

Two men rescued in Gulf of Mexico by cruise ship

(Carnival Cruises)

Two men stranded on a kayak in the Gulf of Mexico were rescued by a passing cruise ship.

Cruise operator Carnival said that the crew of its 6,500 capacity liner the Carnival Jubilee had spotted the men off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico, on Monday.

The men said their boat sank, and they used the kayak to stay afloat, the company said in a press release.

Once brought aboard safely they were evaluated by the ship’s medical staff and given first aid and food. Pictures showed the two men being helped aboard by the crew.

The ship’s team and Carnival’s Fleet Operation Center staff in Miami kept in close contact with Mexican Navy officials and arranged a transfer of the men.

The two men were spotted on a kayak by crew members of the Carnival Jubilee

(Carnival Cruises)

This was completed shortly after the rescue.

According to Carnival, the Carnival Jubilee is proceeding with its regular schedule and will visit Mahogany Bay, Roatan on Tuesday.

Monday’s rescue occurred around a month after a similar incident where the team from the Carnival Vista – another ship from the company’s fleet – saved six men stranded in the ocean near the Dominican Republic after a small cargo vessel capsized.

