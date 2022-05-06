(REUTERS)

A large explosion has torn through several floors of a hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana.

Much remains unknown concerning the blast at The Hotel Saratoga, including what caused the explosion and if there are any casualties inside the building.

A bomb-like sound was reported in the area and injured individuals have been seen outside the hotel.

A Reuters witness saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

Witnesses told CNN they heard a “massive blast” that also destroyed cars and buses outside the historic building.

Pictures from the scene show at least thrww floors of the hotel have been destroyed by the explosion.

The building the hotel is now in was constructed in 1880 as warehouses before being converted in 1933 to a hotel. It has 96 rooms and was reopened in 2005 after a refurbishment, according to its website.