Cuba explosion - live: Large blast at The Hotel Saratoga Boutique in Havana

Bomb-like sound reported in area

Graeme Massie
Friday 06 May 2022 18:09
(REUTERS)

A large explosion has torn through several floors of a hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana.

Much remains unknown concerning the blast at The Hotel Saratoga, including what caused the explosion and if there are any casualties inside the building.

A bomb-like sound was reported in the area and injured individuals have been seen outside the hotel.

A Reuters witness saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

Witnesses told CNN they heard a “massive blast” that also destroyed cars and buses outside the historic building.

Pictures from the scene show at least thrww floors of the hotel have been destroyed by the explosion.

The building the hotel is now in was constructed in 1880 as warehouses before being converted in 1933 to a hotel. It has 96 rooms and was reopened in 2005 after a refurbishment, according to its website.

Four dead and 19 injured in explosion,. report says

Four people died and 19 others were injured in an explosion at a Havana hotel, according to a report.

Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, said initial investigations into the blast at the Hotel Saratoga pointed to a gas leak being the cause of the explosion, Cuban state media said.

Mr Díaz-Canel ruled out a boming but added that the investigation was ongoing, according to Reuters.

(REUTERS)
Graeme Massie6 May 2022 17:59
Aftermath of hotel explosion

(REUTERS)
Graeme Massie6 May 2022 17:46
Scenes of devastation at historic hotel

(REUTERS)
Graeme Massie6 May 2022 17:38
Scenes from hotel explosion in Havana

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie6 May 2022 17:29
Rescuers sift through rubble at hotel

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie6 May 2022 17:28
What did hotel look like before blast?

The building the hotel is now in was constructed in 1880 as warehouses before being convertedin 1933 to a hotel.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Graeme Massie6 May 2022 17:18
Dramatic pictures and videos of explosion emerge

The front of the historic hotel appears to have ben completely destoryed in the blast.

Graeme Massie6 May 2022 17:15
Major explosion rips through several floors of hotel in Cuba

A large explosion has torn through several floors of a hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana.

Gustaf Kilander has the story.

Graeme Massie6 May 2022 17:13

