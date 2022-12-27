Endangered crocodile dies at Washington DC zoo after biting electrical outlet

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 10-year-old Cuban crocodile died at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo after biting an outlet in its enclosure.

The male crocodile was found dead by staff at the Reptile Discovery Center on 17 December, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI) in Washington, DC, said in a statement.

Officials believe the animal tried to attack a recently replaced electrical outlet that was approximately 4.5 feet off the ground sometime between the last inspection of the habitat on 16 December and opening the following day.

“Known for their aggressive behavior, the crocodile pulled the electric equipment off the wall and bit various pieces,” the NZCBI said.

A pathology report will confirm the crocodile’s cause of death.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo has since installed redundant electrical breakers throughout the building.

The crocodile hatched in 2012 and was part of a breeding program for the species (Smithsonian National Zoo)

No animals will be placed in the enclosure as the zoo continues an investigation of the incident.

Cuban crocodiles are critically endangered, with only around 3,000 in the wild, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The crocodile found dead last week hatched in 2012 and was part of a breeding program for the species.