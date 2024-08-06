Support truly

A California father of two is in critical condition after he was struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his Oakland home last week.

Run Hua Kuang, 33, was napping Thursday afternoon after getting home from work as a delivery truck driver when a bullet pierced his wall and struck him in the head, a GoFundMe page created by his family stated.

Kuang was taken to the hospital where he underwent seven hours of surgery, the fundraising site stated. He’s now on life support in the intensive care unit.

“This shocking incident has left the entire family traumatized and in deep distress,” Jasmine Kuang, his sister, wrote.

It’s not clear what the East Oakland shooting stemmed from or who was involved, according to The Mercury News. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident. The Oakland Housing Authority is leading the investigation into the matter.

Run Hua Kuang is on life support after being shot in the head while napping in his home ( Kuang family )

Kuang’s sister, Jasmine Kuang, said her brother immigrated from China to the United States in 2005.

Kuang shares two daughters, a 3-year-old and 7-month-old, with his wife of seven years, and was the sole provider for his family, his sister said. He was also supporting his parents, who lived with the family in their home.

The GoFundMe page describes Kuang as a “devoted” husband, father and son.

“This tragedy had created a severe financial burden for our family.

“Furthermore, Hua’s absence is even more of a hardship and struggle since he is the only one who can speak limited English and take care of the responsibilities and communications for the household.

“We are keeping Hua in our prayers for a miracle. We are sincerely grateful for any financial support that you can provide,” the sister wrote on the page, which has raised $180,000 out of a $250,000 goal.