Daily Show erects monuments to ‘patriots who fought against America on Jan 6’ in NYC

Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show erected monuments in New York to Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and other “patriots who fought against America” on 6 January.

The Comedy Central show placed eight statues to the “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection” on the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack on the US Capitol.

“We put up monuments to the patriots who fought against America on January 6th. Please don’t tear them down, because history,” the show said on Twitter.

Other monuments paid tribute to Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon Senator Josh Hawley, Rudy Giuliani, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Representative Lauren Boebert.

“No hero played a bigger part in the Freedomsurrection than President Trump himself,” read the monument to the former president.

“Though too humble to willingly release documents detailing the full scope of his efforts to stop the tyrannical will of the people, we do know he fought tirelessly to install turnover-friendly allies in the Justice Department…”

The monument to Fox News host Carlson, called him “a leader of the Rapid Revisionists”.

And the inscription for Mr Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon, read, “When the patriots stormed the Capitol steps, Bannon was right there leading the charge – from the safety of his podcast studio…”

The show said that the monuments would stay in place at Manhattan’s 23rd Street and Broadway until 11pm ET on Thursday.

One year ago the mob forced its way past police barricades and stormed the Capitol Building in an attempt to prevent Congress from ratifying Joe Biden’s election defeat of Donald Trump.

Four people at the rally died on January 6, with three others dying form “medical emergencies” at the same time.

Following the attack, four more police officers who were on duty that day died by suicide.

Prosecutors have charged more than 700 people with alleged crimes, with at least 225 people charged with assaulting or resisting law enforcement officers.

Officials say that around 140 members of law enforcement were assaulted during the riot.