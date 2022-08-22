TV weather crew rescues woman from Dallas flash flooding live on camera

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A TV weather crew rescued a woman stuck in her car as they reported live on flash flooding in Dallas.

The FOX Weather team was getting ready for a live report on Monday morning when Stephanie Carroll’s car drove into deep water during heavy rain that drenched the city.

Reporter Robert Ray was just about to go live on air live when the drama unfolded, and he ended up wading through the water to pull the woman out of her car window and carried her to safety.

“She literally, as I was standing here setting up for the shot, guys, pulled in and didn’t realise it,” Ray said.

“The next thing you know, her car was floating. So, I went out there and tried to push her vehicle as best I could.”

Ray said he was trying to push the car closer to higher ground but when he realised that would not work, pulled her through the car window and got her to safety.

“I thought I was going to die. Right then I started panicking. I just wanted to get out of my car. I wanted to tell him thank you. He’s awesome, a blessing from God, actually,” she said.

Dallas received eight inches of rain on Monday morning with more expected throughout the day.