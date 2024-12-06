Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Most everything on social media is fake, including the medical credentials of TikTok’s “dancing doctor,” according to reports.

Dr. Windell Boutte had amassed a following on TikTok, posting videos of her and other medical center staff dancing while treating patients. She previously did cosmetic surgeries in Atlanta under the Boutte name. Her medical license was suspended after a series of patients alleged malpractice.

However, reporters with WSB-TV in Atlanta found the doctor is now going by the name Catherine Davis and has allegedly working in different state.

The Independent has reached out to her new medical facility for comments.

Dr Windell Boutte, aka Catherine Davis, is perhaps best known as TikTok’s ‘dancing doctor.’ A recent investigation found that she allegedly worked at a medical facilty after having her license suspended ( Screengrab / TikTok )

Boutte's social media videos often focus on her or her colleagues working on patients and singing and dancing as they do. They've went viral on social media, and have infuriated some viewers who question whether or not it’s safe to have a doctor krumping while they deliver a cosmetic injection.

In August of last year, a Fulton County jury cleared an anesthesiologist who had been sued after taking part in one of Boutte's videos. In the video, he was seen singing and dancing during a patient's liposuction operation. The patient sued the anesthesiologist for malpractice.

While the anesthesiologist was cleared, Boutte was not, and was held liable for producing the video, according to the Barley Snyder law firm.

Boutte had to settle more than a dozen medical malpractice lawsuits — including one in which a botched cosmetic surgery left a woman with permanent brain damage — which cost millions and ultimately ended with Texas suspending her license.

After her license was suspended, she changed her name and began working at Eden Med Spa in Austin, Texas, under the Davis name. She was, at one time, listed as an owner of the facility.

Reporters discovered that Catherine Davis is Windell Boutte's middle and maiden names combined. WSB-TV reporters confronted Boutte about her videos and her license.

Davis reportedly laughed it off, calling the spa her "happy place" where she was "kind of like, riding it out."

Since that encounter, the Eden Medical Spa website began to distance itself from Boutte. Now, she's no longer listed as an owner or listed on the website at all.

Earlier this week, the spa sent an email out to its customers explaining the doctor's absence.

“Catherine is having some difficulties outside of Eden and is not currently injecting at Eden," the message said.