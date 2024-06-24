The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman in Iowa has been arrested for calling 911 to avoid going on a date with a man she met on a dating app, police say.

Sumaya Thomas, 18, was arrested after police said she told a dispatcher that her abusive ex-boyfriend of two years was outside her home and sending her threatening text messages on June 16.

According to a criminal complaint seen by The Independent, Thomas said the man told her that he wanted to hit, kick, punch and stab her. She also said that she was pregnant with the man’s baby. The majority of their conversations took place over Snapchat, the woman said.

Sumaya Thomas, 18, was arrested on false reporting charges after she called 911 to get out of a date with a man she met on a dating app, police say ( Johnson County Sheriff’s Office )

Upon arriving at the scene, an officer with the North Liberty Police Department spotted the man leaving the residence.

The man told an officer that he started speaking to the woman a week ago on a dating app. The two then moved their conversations off the platform and started to text. The man showed police the text and dating app conversations. Police then confirmed that the messages were sent to the woman’s phone number.

The man was detained for over an hour due to the false accusations, police said.

During a third interview, Thomas admitted to making the false report because she got “cold feet on meeting him and no longer wanted to.”

The complaint states: “She advised she didn’t think officers would help so she made up this call and the events that she described.”

The woman was arrested on June 16 on two false reporting charges, which are both misdemeanor crimes. The woman was later released from the Johnson County Jail.