A social media wildlife star has been hospitalized after being bitten by a venomous rattlesnake in Florida.

David Orin, 25, set out on December 18 on Florida’s Shired Island in Dixie County to go “herping” – the act of searching for reptiles – when he was savagely bitten by a four-foot Eastern Diamondback rattlesnake, according to the influencer.

The young star – who is followed by 1.4 million on Instagram and over 2.3 million on TikTok – captured the heart-stopping moments after the attack on video and gave his followers a glimpse of the deadly bite while his three friends stood next to him in shock.

“Welp, I’m cooked. Alright, that right there is a fantastic Eastern Diamondback rattlesnake that I just got bit in the leg by because I didn’t notice him when I was peeling back bark.

Orin calmly told his stunned friends: “Alright, I’m about to lose my ability to walk so let’s get back to the car.”

The 25-year-old’s health rapidly began to decline as he described his body plunging into what he believed was an anaphylactic shock which left him feeling paralyzed from head to toe.

open image in gallery The venomous rattlesnake sunk its teeth into Orin’s leg leaving it swollen and bruised (pictured) ( adventorin/Instagram )

Orin spoke of how his shin – the site where the snake sunk its teeth – “felt like it was going to explode” as the venom began to take hold.

After being driven to the nearest ambulance station, Orin was airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville before being given ten vials of antivenom as his leg swelled and began to bruise heavily.

Orin was filmed by his wife lying in hospital comatosed by the deadly experience.

In the video, he tells his wife: “I’m scared I’m going to die, but hopefully not.”

As of New Year’s Day, the 25-year-old remains in hospital and heading into his 15th day of medical treatment, according to his wife Emma Rynear.

open image in gallery The star’s wife, Emma Rynear, has frequently posted updates on his recovery from the attack – he heads into his 15th day of hospitalization ( GoFundMe )

She filmed the star slowly walking inside the hospital on crutches while he continued to show signs of inflammation and discoloration around the site of his horrific wound.

She posted on her Instagram story on January 1: “We are trusting and believing that inflammation will reduce with time, PT, and anti-inflammatory meds.

Once this happens, Lordwilling, we are hoping that any compressed nerve will reduce and we can have ankle mobility again!!”

A GoFundMe page set up in aid of Orin’s medical bills has totaled $28,360 so far.

The social media influencer rocketed in followers online since he began posting a range of daring videos where he will typically handle venomous reptiles and amphibians – this is not the first time the star has been bitten.