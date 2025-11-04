Bomb threat on a plane leads to stop of flights at DC’s Reagan airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All flights in and out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia were temporarily halted on Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was made against a United Airlines plane.

The entire airport was placed on a ground stop as passengers were evacuated off the plane and bused to the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said flights were resuming after earlier issuing a ground stop due to a reported security issue.

The aircraft was moved away from the terminal while authorities investigated. Flights resumed and runways reopened at 12:50 p.m., airport officials said.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the threat on social media, writing that the flight landed “safely” at DCA and “passengers were evacuated, and law enforcement conducted a full search of the aircraft.”

The FBI Washington Field Office reported “no hazards were found” on the flight.

open image in gallery A United Airlines plane is pictured at Reagan Airport, just outside of Washington, D.C. A threat was made against a United plane at DCA Tuesday afternoon, temporarily halting air traffic at the airport ( AFP via Getty Images )

A person briefed on the incident told Reuters that a threat had been made against the plane and it was being checked out of an abundance of caution.

Air traffic controllers could be heard communicating with the United flight about an “unconfirmed bomb threat” around 11:30 a.m., WUSA9 reported.

"I'm sorry to have to do this to you. We've got to turn you, again ... We have an unconfirmed bomb report for your flight, and we've got to get you away from the airport," an air traffic controller can be heard telling the flight crew.

A few minutes later, air traffic control warned other flights about the potential threat.

"We have an unconfirmed bomb report ... I mean, I can confirm someone called. Someone called and said there was a bomb on 512, they said if it landed, it would explode -- well, it landed," an air traffic controller said in LiveATC audio from around 11:37 a.m.

More than 120 flights were delayed at Reagan as a result, according to Reuters. The airport is located about 5 miles from the White House and the U.S. Capitol.

Flight tracking site FlightRadar24 said the issue was caused by an unconfirmed threat against the United flight, which arrived at the airport from Houston.

United did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.

This is a breaking news story...