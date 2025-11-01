Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two United Airlines planes collide on New York’s LaGuardia tarmac following day of ground stops and wind alerts

LaGuardia is one of several airports in the country facing delays due to staffing shortages amid the government shutdown

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Saturday 01 November 2025 03:20 GMT
United Airlines planes pictured at Newark International Airport. Two United flights collided at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Friday
United Airlines planes pictured at Newark International Airport. Two United flights collided at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Friday (Getty Images)

Two United Airlines planes collided on Friday at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport as travelers throughout the country face ongoing delays due to staffing shortages.

A plane arriving from Chicago was pulling into its arrival gate when it “made contact” with the tail of another plane, which was preparing to depart for Houston, a United Airlines spokesperson told The Independent. No injuries were reported.

Both flights returned to the gate, and the passengers deplaned normally, the spokesperson added. The airline is now working with those on board to get them to their destinations.

An unnamed passenger told the New York Post they felt a “bump” when the collision happened.

“We all felt a bump during taxi to the runway but didn’t know it was another plane until the captain said it was,” the passenger said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which directed The Independent to United Airlines when contacted for comment.

LaGuardia was one of several airports suffering delays from staffing shortages on Friday, as FAA and TSA employees go unpaid amid the government shutdown.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

