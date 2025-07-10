Freddie the K9 beagle returns to work after being kicked by passenger at airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police K9 went back to work at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, outside Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, two weeks after being kicked so hard by a traveler that he became airborne.

Freddie, a beagle, was screening a man’s luggage and alerted his handler, Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialist Melissa Snyder, that the bag may contain fruit and other foods on June 24.

Seventy-year-old Hamed Aly Marie, an Egyptian national, had arrived at the airport along with his wife. Snyder asked about their luggage, and it was at that point that Marie intentionally kicked Freddie’s right side, lifting the dog off the ground and causing bruising and a contusion, according to CBP.

“It scared him more than anything,” Snyder told CBS News. She said the K9 was taken to see an emergency veterinarian. Marie was detained by CBP and handed over to authorities with the Department of Homeland Security.

open image in gallery Freddie the K9 returned to work on Wednesday after two weeks of recovery ( USCBP )

Freddie was originally a rescue dog but has spent nearly two years in the service of CBP. The K9 was trained to identify luggage holding food items from abroad which may lead to the possible introduction of pests or blights that could damage American agriculture.

"He thinks we're playing hide-and-seek and he loves to play hide-and-seek all day," Snyder told CBS News. "To him, it's the greatest game in the world, because he gets paid in treats."

Beagles, a relatively small breed with a powerful sense of smell, are optimal for airport work as they may come across as less threatening than larger dogs.

During his 22 months at CBP, Freddie has found 4,500 pounds of plant products and 3,800 pounds of meat. That includes 140 pounds of bushmeat such as rats, snakes, camels, and crocodiles.

CBP said in a statement that Marie’s bag held more than 100 pounds of agricultural products not allowed to enter the U.S. He has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal count of malicious assault on a police animal. Marie was sentenced to time served and agreed to pay Freddie’s veterinarian fee, totaling $840. He flew back to Egypt on June 26.

open image in gallery Freddie was kicked so hard by a passenger during an altercation at Dulles International Airport that he was lifted into the air ( US Customs and Border Control/ federal affidavit )

Snyder said in a video shared by CBP on Facebook“It’s impressive that people who aren’t even citizens of the country are equally concerned about what’s happened to him.”

She added that because of the bruising to his right side, he’s on “light duty for a couple of weeks.”

“Freddie is probably the sweetest dog we have,” she continued. “He likes to show off.”

“Whenever he comes to and from the kennel, he has a ducky toy that he thinks he has to carry back and forth,” she noted, before thanking people who have reached out to share their support.

“It’s greatly appreciated, it’s been nice to have the support from everyone who really cares about him,” said Snyder.

open image in gallery People from all over the world reached out to share their concerns for Freddie ( Screenshot / CBP / Facebook )

Christine Waugh, CBP’s Area Port Director for Washington, D.C., said in a statement on June 26: “Being caught deliberately smuggling well over one hundred pounds of undeclared and prohibited agriculture products does not give one permission to violently assault a defenseless Customs and Border Protection beagle.”

“We rely heavily on our K9 partners, and Freddie was just doing his job,” she added. “Any malicious attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and CBP will continue to work with our investigating and prosecuting partners to deal swift and severe justice to perpetrators.”