Watch live: View of DC plane crash site as officials continue search for 12 victims
Watch live as recovery efforts continue in the Potomac River on Monday, 3 February, after the Washington DC plane crash, in which an American Airlines jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided last week.
Sixty-seven people died in the crash, in what was the deadliest U.S. air disaster in nearly 25 years.
Crews have recovered and identified the bodies of 55 victims in the deadly aircraft collision, officials said.
DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said divers still need to find the bodies of 12 victims and are committed to the dignified recovery of remains as they prepare to lift wreckage from the Potomac as early as Monday.
The search effort, which began on Wednesday evening under cover of darkness, has been long and gruelling.
Frigid water temperatures and difficult conditions have persisted as crews from nearly every dive team in the area attempt to recover the remaining bodies.
“Things have kind of slowed down this weekend because they’re waiting on a lot more heavier salvage equipment,” David Hoagland, president of the Washington, DC, Firefighters Local 36, told CNN on Saturday.
“They’re going to be setting up for a pretty complicated operation where they’re going to be removing plane parts from the water on Monday.”
