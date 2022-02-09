Three DC high schools evacuated a day after Doug Emhoff’s security threat incident

Three DC high schools have been evacuated just a day after Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was taken away by the Secret Service because of a bomb threat against Dunbar High School where he was giving a talk.

DC Public Schools (DCPS) said in a statement that they have “been made aware of security threats at Dunbar, Roosevelt and Ron Brown high schools this afternoon”.

“All students and staff were safely evacuated in accordance with DCPS protocols. DC Public Schools values the safety of all our students, staff, and visitors and will continue to offer support to our school communities while the (DC Police) investigations are ongoing,” DCPS added.

At 1.25pm on Wednesday, DC Police tweeted that they were “responding to multiple bomb threats around the District including DCPS and DC Charter Schools. Schools are currently being evacuated. Investigations are ongoing”.

The police added that they’re investigating threats against Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Ron Brown High School, KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School, and Seed Public Charter School.

“In the past 24 hours, DC Public Schools has received bomb threats at three of our high schools,” DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee tweeted. “These are troublesome incidents that we take very seriously. All students and staff were safely evacuated in accordance with DCPS protocols, and MPD responded swiftly to the schools.”

Following another bomb threat, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, was escorted off the premises of Dunbar High School by the Secret Service on Tuesday.

Mr Emhoff was at the school to commemorate Black History Month. He had been in the school museum for a few minutes when an agent approached him, saying, “We have to go”. He was taken to his motorcade and driven away.

A school announcement then told students and teachers to “evacuate the building”.

More follows...