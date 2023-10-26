Heartbreaking details emerge about deaf community event in Lewiston shooting

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

American Deaf Cornhole (ADC) has sent its “deepest condolences” to families in Maine, after some of its members were reportedly caught up in the Maine shootings on Wednesday evening.

The organisation, which puts on tournaments of the beanbag game across the country for the Deaf community, urged its members to come together and support one another in the wake of the tragedy.

Eighteen people were killed and 13 left injured after a gunman opened fire at two locations – Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar & Grille – in the city of Lewiston on Wednesday night.

It was reported that an event organised by ADC had been going on in Schemengees at the time of the attack. “American Deaf Cornhole wants to offer our deepest condolences to Maine families and friends, especially our deaf cornhole players who lost their family/friends,” the group said on Facebook.

“It is a time like this that we must come together as a community and support one another. Sending our thoughts and prayers to all affected by this tragic event. Our hearts go out to Lewiston community!”

The American Cornhole League added that such acts of violence “contradict everything we stand for”.

“We are deeply saddened by last night’s events in Lewiston, Maine and are grieving the losses suffered by the community - cornhole and non alike,” the organisation wrote.

“As an organization devoted to creating fun, safe, community-driven experiences, these acts of violence contradict everything we stand for. We send our sincerest condolences to the victims and their families at this time.

​​”We will provide information on how to support the Lewiston, ME community once it becomes available. #CornholeStrong.”

Robert Card, 40, has formally been identified as the suspect in the homicide investigation, officials said in a press conference on Thursday morning. He is still at large.

Catherine Dunn’s stepson Bryan McFarlane, who is deaf, was at the cornhole event. Dunn told NBC News that she had been told by an ASL interpreter that McFarlane was among those killed in the attack, but the family had not yet had official confirmation.

“I don’t know if he’s alive or dead,” she told the outlet, adding that she was also concerned about Mr McFarlane’s dog.

“He takes his dog everywhere,” she said. “I don’t know if his dog is in his truck at Schemengees’ bar, still. Or if he’s at his house, or if he’s still alive.”