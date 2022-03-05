Two US senators have come under fire for sharing photos of Volodomyr Zelensky on social media after they were reportedly asked not to for the safety of the Ukrainian president.

Democratic Rep Dean Phillips slammed Republican Senators Steve Daines and Marco Rubio for their “appalling and reckless ignorance” after they each posted screen grabs from a Zoom call between Mr Zelensky and a group of US senators on Saturday morning.

The congressman tweeted on Saturday that all lawmakers had specifically been asked not to post anything about the virtual meeting online in order to “protect the security” of the Ukrainian president who is said to have been targeted by multiple Russian assassination plots.

“The Ukrainian Ambassador very intentionally asked each of us on the zoom to NOT share anything on social media during the meeting to protect the security of President Zelenskyy,” he tweeted.

“Appalling and reckless ignorance by two US Senators.”

Mr Rubio, senator for Florida, had posted a screen grab on Twitter of Mr Zelensky to his 4.2m followers, writing: “On zoom call now with President Zelensky of #Ukraine”.

Montana Senator Daines also posted a photo from the meeting on his Twitter, with the caption: “Currently on a zoom call with President Zelenskyy. #StandWithUkraine.”

Mr Zelensky had invited a bipartisan group of Republican and Democratic senators to join him for a Zoom call on Saturday morning, where he called on the US to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, implement sanctions on Russia’s energy sector and send more military assistance for Ukrainian forces.

The call lasted for around an hour from 9:30am ET.

A source told CNN that the president thanked the US for the support it had given to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion last Thursday.

But, Mr Zelensky said the country needs more help as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces continue to attack, increasingly targeting civilians and residential areas.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told Bloomberg that the Ukrainian president asked for the West to send more planes to help with the Ukrainian defence.

“President Zelenskyy made a desperate plea for Eastern European countries to provide Russian-made planes to Ukraine. These planes are very much needed,” he said.

“And I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer.”

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley tweeted that Mr Zelensky called on the US to ban imports of Russian oil and gas as he described the president’s courage as “inspiring”.

“Just finished a briefing with President Zelensky of #Ukraine, whose courage on behalf of his people is inspiring. Zelensky urgently asked the US to stop imports of Russian gas and oil,” the Republican tweeted.

“More important than almost any other sanction, he said. When will Joe Biden listen?”

Another senator told CNN that they also discussed other sanctions such as banning all commercial transactions like Visa and Mastercard in Russia.

At the end of the call, several lawmakers are said to have voiced their support for Ukraine saying“Slava Ukraini” - the national salute that translates as “Glory to Ukraine”.

The Ukrainian president was visibly moved by their gesture, according to someone on the call.