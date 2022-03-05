Ukraine-Russia latest news: Mariupol claims evacuation of civilians postponed amid continued shelling
Russia said it would stop firing to allow humanitarian corridors out of Mariupol and Volnovakha
The planned evacuation of Mariupol’s civilians today has been postponed, the city’s deputy mayor said amid continued Russian shelling.
Serhiy Orlov also told the BBC there are reports that fighting is ongoing near the end of the evacuation route.
“It’s not safe to go by this road because of these fights,” he said.
It comes after the city council said Russian forces were not observing the agreed ceasefire along the full length of a route for the evacuation of Ukraine civilian.
“We are negotiating with the Russian side to confirm the ceasefire along the entire evacuation route,” it said in a statement.
Russia earlier said its troops would “go silent” in two key cities today to allow people to flee the conflict.
The ceasefire in Mariupol was planned to last until 2pm after the evacuation along a humanitarian corridor began at 9am, a top official in city official has said.
Pavlo Kirilenko, head of the Donetsk military-civil administration that includes Mariupol, said the humanitarian corridor would extend from the city to Zaporizhzhia.
Russia to suspend airlines operating foreign-leased aircraft
Moscow’s aviation authority today recommended that Russian airlines operating foreign-leased aircraft suspend passenger and cargo flights to and from Russia.
It said flights from Russia should be suspended from 6 March and flights to the country from 8 March
It comes after a number of Western countries banned Russia from their airspace, to commence next week, as part of a package of sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the UK government has urged British nationals to consider leaving Russia due to increased political and economic volatility.
Watch: Video appears to show Ukrainian protester on top of moving Russian vehicle
Over 66,00 Ukrainian men have returned from abroad to fight, says defence minister
More than 66,200 men have returned to Ukraine from abroad to join the fight against the Russian invasion, the country’s defence minister has said.
The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had urged citizens to defend the country after Russia launched an all-out attack last week.
Men of military age have been barred from leaving Ukraine due to the war, which is estimated to have killed hundreds of civilians in its first 10 days.
Zoe Tidman reports:
Over 66,000 Ukrainian men return from abroad to fight, minister says
‘Ukrainians, we are invincible,’ Oleksii Reznikov says as he announces figures
UK urges citizens to consider leaving Russia
The UK government has urged British nationals to consider leaving Russia in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade neighbouring Ukraine.
“If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes,” it said in a statement.
It comes after UK citizens were advised on Monday to avoid all travel to Russia due to a lack of available flight options and increased economic volatility
Zara owner halts trade in Russia
Inditex, the Spanish fashion retailer that owns Zara, has said it is halting trade in Russia, closing its 502 shops and stopping online sales,.
In a statement shared with the Spanish regulator on Saturday, Inditex said: “In the current circumstances Inditex cannot guarantee the continuity of the operations and commercial conditions in the Russian Federation and temporarily suspends its activity.”
Kremlin slams West for behaving like ‘bandits'
A Kremlin spokesperson today said that Western countries were behaving like bandits in their response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
He told reporters that the West was engaged in “economic baditry” against Russia and that Moscow would respond. He did not specify what response there would be but said it would be in line with Russian interests.
“This does not mean Russia is isolated,” Peskov told reporters. “The world is too big for Europe and America to isolate a country, and even more so a country as big as Russia. There are many more countries in the world.”
He added that if the US imposed sanctions on Russia’s energy exports then it would roil energy markets.
Lithuania to receive new military deployment from Germany, US and the Netherlands
Lithuania’s defence minister today announced that Germany will send air defence capabilities and the US a troop battalion armed with tanks to the country.
The deployment is also due to include more troops from the Netherlands, Arvydas Anusauskas said.
The most recent package will increase the total number of foreign NATO troops in Lithuania to 4,000 by end-March from 3,000 now, the added.
Russian troops not observing ceasefire on full civilian evacuation route, council says
Russian forces were not observing the agreed ceasefire along the whole length of a planned route for the evacuation of civilians planned between 9am and 2pm today, the city council of Mariupol said.
“We are negotiating with the Russian side to confirm the ceasefire along the entire evacuation route,” it said in a statement.
In pictures: Ukrainian refugees wait in line at the border with Poland
Images have captured fleeing Ukrainians walking through fields carrying their belongings to the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.
The UN security council scheduled an open meeting for Monday on the worsening humanitarian situation. It estimates that 12 million people in Ukraine and 4 million fleeing to neighboring countries in the coming months will need humanitarian aid.
It comes as at least 331 civilians have been confirmed killed, but the true number is probably much higher, the UN human rights office said.
