Tropical Storm Debby intensifies into hurricane threatening 10ft storm surge and historic rain in US: Live
More than 60 Florida counties are under a state of emergency with thousands under mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Debby making landfall
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Tropical Storm Debby has rapidly strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to Florida, where it is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend region early on Monday.
The storm has maximum sustained winds of 75mph (120kph), is currently about 100 miles west-southwest of Tampa and moving north at 12 mph (19 kph).
The storm will bring “life-threatening” storm surge of up to 10 feet along Florida’s Gulf Coast. The southeast US could also historic levels of rainfall this week, the National Weather Service said.
Some areas of Georgia and South Carolina could see up to 30 inches of rain through Friday, while Florida could see up to 18 inches throughout the week, according to the NWS.
Debby will travel across Florida before blowing through southern Georgia on Tuesday. The storm is forecasted to hit South Carolina Wednesday through Friday before calming.
Governor Ron DeSantis has placed more than 60 of Florida’s counties under a state of emergency as the storm approaches.
“Just because you are not in the eye of the storm doesn’t mean you’re not going to have major, major effects,” he said.
Debby expected to take a path similar to Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Debby is expected to take a path similar to Hurricane Ian in 2022, Reuters reports.
Hurricane Ian, which peaked at Category 5, killed nearly 150 people in Florida and caused billions of dollars in damage across the state.
Meanwhile, Debby hit Category 1 before it makes landfall in Florida on Monday. Its path is also similar to Hurricane Idalia in 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis said. However, Debby could impact Tallahassee more than last year’s storm.
“It may very well have more impacts in the Tallahassee area than Idalia did,” DeSantis said.
Tropical Storm Debby strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Debby has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Florida.
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Centre in Miami said on Sunday evening that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 75mph (120kph). It was located about 100 miles west southwest of Tampa, moving north at 12mph (19kph).
Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season after Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Chris, all of which formed in June.
Forecasters warn that heavy amounts of rain from Debby could spawn catastrophic flooding in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.
Debby could bring ‘potentially historic flooding’
AccuWeather meteorologists say Debby could rapidly intensify into a hurricane later today in the Gulf of Mexico before it makes landfall in Florida tomorrow and produce potentially catastrophic flooding across the Southeast.
“The flooding threat from Debby could lead to a life-threatening and catastrophic flooding disaster in communities across the Southeast if this storm slows down or stalls out,” said AccuWeather's chief meteorologist Jon Porter.
“The combination of hours of relentless, heavy rain and a persistent onshore flow could prevent rivers and waterways from draining into the Atlantic, making the flooding impacts even worse."
"Do not be lulled into any false sense of security that Debby is presently rated as a tropical storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. There are many cases, such as Florence in 2018, where a Category 1 hurricane or tropical storm caused catastrophic flooding.”
See it: Satellite imagery of Debby spinning toward Florida
ICYMI: Florida mobilizes National Guard, evacuates thousands
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has mobilized the National Guard as local officials order thousands of coastal residents to evacuate ahead of Tropical Storm Debby.
The system is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it makes landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Monday. 3,000 members of the National Guard are now standing by to help the state through “life-threatening” storm surge, heavy rain and catastrophic flooding.
“Take the situation seriously,” Paul Hasenmeier, Hernando County fire chief, told residents on Saturday night. “We know the water is going to come up as the storm passes.”
DeSantis has placed more than 60 of Florida’s counties under a state of emergency as the storm approaches. He warned that residents should prepare for “pretty catastrophic” weather.
“Just because you are not in the eye of the storm doesn’t mean you’re not going to have major, major effects,” DeSantis said on Sunday morning.
Watch: Businesses prepare for Tropical Storm Debby’s impact
Climate change is fueling a stronger hurricane season
Tropical Storm Debby, expected to intensify into a Category 1 hurricane this evening, comes amid a hurricane season that experts warn could be catastrophic as climate crisis fuels rising ocean temperatures.
A study from Colorado State University published earlier this year predicted 23 tropical storms and hurricanes this year, the highest number they’ve predicted in their 20 years of work. The team says hotter oceans are to blame.
It seems their prediction has already come true: This year’s season started off with Hurricane Beryl, the earliest Category 5 storm on record due to warmer-than-average ocean temperatures. The catastrophic storm killed several people and flattened entire islands in the Caribbean
Now, Tropical Storm Beryl is racing towards Florida as it strengthens rapidly thanks to warm Gulf of Mexico temperatures. The system will likely become a Category 1 hurricane within the next day. The storm will make landfall on Monday in Florida, bringing life-threatening storm surge, rain and flooding to the region.
Read more about the climate crisis and its impact on this year’s hurricane season from The Independent:
‘Extremely active’ Atlantic hurricane season forecast for 2024
Record-breaking storm forecast includes five major hurricanes
Watch: Tampa braces for impacts from Debby
Mapped: Tropical Storm Debby’s path
Tropical Storm Debby will likely strengthen into a hurricane this evening before making landfall in Florida on Monday.
Debby will then travel across Florida before blowing through southern Georgia on Tuesday. The storm is forecasted to hit South Carolina Wednesday through Friday before calming.
Tropical Storm Debby continues toward Florida with 65 mph winds
Tropical Storm Debby is set to hit Florida in less than 24 hours as it approaches the Gulf Coast with 65 mph winds, the National Weather Service said moments ago.
The system is still expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane in the coming hours.
Areas of Florida and Georgia are under states of emergency this evening as the storm approaches. Experts are warning of “life-threatening” storm surge and devastating flooding over the next five days, as well as historic levels of rain in Georgia and South Carolina.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments