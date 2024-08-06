Tropical Storm Debby live: Southeast US braces for historic levels of rainfall as hurricane death toll rises
Debby traveled across Florida before blowing through southern Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The death toll continues to rise as Tropical Storm Debby thrashed parts of Florida on Monday before it set course for Georgia and South Carolina as the regions battle against historical levels of rainfall.
Debby, which was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane, crossed the Florida-Georgia border late Monday. The storm will blow through southern Georgia and South Carolina coast over the coming days. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) urged both states to prepare for “catastrophic flooding,” on Tuesday.
South Carolina has already began facing the brunt of the storm, with two tornadoes wiping out power lines and damaging homes on Edisto Beach and Seabrook Island. Charleston could also get more rain in five days than it typically records in an entire summer.
At least five people were killed, including 13-year-old boy in Levy County after a tree fell, as the storm charted a path through Florida. A 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy also died in an SUV crash in Dixie County.
Hundreds have been rescued from their homes as more than 16 inches of rain pelted Florida, causing “catastrophic” flash flooding. Van Johnson, Savannah, Georgia’s mayor, warned citizens to “hunker down” for a “rough day.”
At least five dead from Tropical Storm Debby
At least five people have been killed by Tropical Storm Debby as it blows through the southeast.
A 64-year-old truck driver died when his vehicle flipped over in Florida amid heavy rain. The driver lost control on Florida’s I-75, local outlet Fox 13 reports.
In Dixie County, Florida, a 38-year-old woman and 12-year-old boy also died when their car crashed into a guardrail on Sunday night, just ahead of Debby making landfall, local outlet WCTV reports.
A 13-year-old boy also died in Fanning Springs, Florida after a tree crashed into his mobile home on Monday morning. That same day, a 19-year-old in Moultrie, Georgia, died on when a tree fell onto his home.
Savannah mayor ‘terrified’ of ‘unprecedented’ tropical storm
Savannah’s mayor Van Johnson said that he was “terrified” ahead of Georgia’s coastal city bracing for Tropical Storm Debby’s torrential conditions on Monday evening.
“We plan for a once-in-a-century storm, we don’t plan for a once-in-a-millennium type storm, and that’s where we are right now,” Johnson told CNN.
The storm approached the Florida-Georgia border late on Monday evening, and is expected to continue drifting towards coastal Georgia and South Carolina throughout the week before making its way to the Atlantic Ocean.
Watch: Savannah schools close in wake of devastating Tropical Storm Debby
Debby to drift in ‘slow motion’ offshore of Georgia coast later today
Tropical Storm Debby is expected to drift offshore Georgia’s coastline later on Tuesday, the National Hurricane said in an 8am ET update.
It is continuing to move northeast in “slow motion” at 6mph, it added. Debby is predicted to drift back inland over South Carolina on Thursday.
Cars flipped and Walmart shopping carts ‘flying in air’ after suspected South Carolina tornado
A possible tornado allegedly caused cars to flip over and Walmart shopping carts to “fly in the air” in South Carolina.
Moncks Corner Mayor Thomas Hamilton Jr claimed that a tornado struck near Highway 52 in the Berkeley County town early on Tuesday morning.
“We had minor injuries from the glass at Walmart,” he told local news station Live 5 News.
He added that “shopping carts were flying in the air” around one local resident who he said sustained minor injuries.
Hamilton also said that an RV was seen flipped as local fire services and police responded to the scene who are working on so-called hurricane shifts.
Pictures taken by the mayor and obtained by WCBD-TV show two damaged white pick-up trucks – one flipped completely upside down on top of the other.
Tornado warning issued to 2m North Carolina and South Carolina residents
A new National Weather Service tornado watch warning has been issued for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina on Tuesday morning.
Almost 2 million residents are susceptible to potential tornado exposure including 402 schools and 39 hospitals in an area which stretches from Charleston, SC, to Burgaw, NC, the announcement said.
Half-inch hail stones could also pelt the two states along with gusts of up to 70mph.
The alert is valid until 5pm ET on Tuesday.
Tracking Tropical Storm Debby: Rainfall, wind, flooding and storm surge
Pictured: Thousands of linemen assembled to repair storm-battered Florida
Prior to the arrival of Tropical Storm Debby, Florida coordinated with over 17,000 power line repair technicians to be in place once the extreme weather made landfall.
Bryan Griffin, of the governor’s office, shared a photo of the effort.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments