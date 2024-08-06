✕ Close Tampa braces for impacts from Debby

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The death toll continues to rise as Tropical Storm Debby thrashed parts of Florida on Monday before it set course for Georgia and South Carolina as the regions battle against historical levels of rainfall.

Debby, which was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane, crossed the Florida-Georgia border late Monday. The storm will blow through southern Georgia and South Carolina coast over the coming days. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) urged both states to prepare for “catastrophic flooding,” on Tuesday.

South Carolina has already began facing the brunt of the storm, with two tornadoes wiping out power lines and damaging homes on Edisto Beach and Seabrook Island. Charleston could also get more rain in five days than it typically records in an entire summer.

At least five people were killed, including 13-year-old boy in Levy County after a tree fell, as the storm charted a path through Florida. A 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy also died in an SUV crash in Dixie County.

Hundreds have been rescued from their homes as more than 16 inches of rain pelted Florida, causing “catastrophic” flash flooding. Van Johnson, Savannah, Georgia’s mayor, warned citizens to “hunker down” for a “rough day.”