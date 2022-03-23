Following the unexpected publicity that came from Senator Ted Cruz brandishing his book during the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, author Alex Vitale is celebrating as his book becomes a bestseller.

The Texas lawmaker held up The End of Policing by Mr Vitale, which argues that the central problem with policing and racial justice is the dramatic expansion of the role of the police over the last 40 years.

In the study, Mr Vitale draws on firsthand research from across the world about the implementation of alternatives to policing, such as drug legalisation, regulation, and harm reduction, that have led to reductions in crime, spending, and injustice.

Senator Cruz is apparently not a fan – though as New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out, perhaps he should try reading it.

Mr Vitale appears thrilled by the national (and perhaps global) platform afforded to him by the senator, gamely retweeting praise from friends and fans for the appearance of his book and thanking the Texas lawmaker for the sales pitch.

By late Tuesday evening, thanks to Mr Cruz, The End of Policing became the number one bestseller in the government and social policy, and law enforcement categories on Amazon.

“Thanks to Ted Cruz, The End of Policing is now the #1 Best Seller in Gov. Social Policy,” Mr Vitale tweeted.

He added: “Every purchase now comes with a vial of Ted Cruz tears.”

A meme also appeared of the senator holding the book with the caption: “Senator Ted Cruz can’t put it down and won’t stop talking about it!”

“Get your copy of Alex Vitale’s The End of Policing before they’re all gone!”

Publisher Verso Books notes that Mr Cruz has an old edition as the original book was published in 2017, and then updated in 2021 in light of the murder of George Floyd and the rise of the “Defund the Police” movement.

“Ted still has the old edition. He’s missing out on the new afterword which has useful suggestions for moving toward abolition,” the company tweeted. “Don’t be like Ted.”

Mr Cruz held up other books including Critical Race Theory: An Introduction by Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic, and Antiracist Baby by Ibram X Kendi.

His intention was to question Judge Jackson about the recommended reading lists at Georgetown Day School, a private school in Washington DC, where she serves as a member of the board of trustees.

In an especially memorable moment on Tuesday, while referencing Antiracist Baby, Mr Cruz asked Ms Jackson: “Do you agree with this book that’s being taught with kids that babies are racist?”

“Senator,” she said before taking a long pause. “I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist or as though they are not valued or that they are less than, that they are victims, that they are oppressors. I don’t believe in any of that.”