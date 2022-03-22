Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson responded to an attempt by Senator Ted Cruz to trip her up about critical race theory, the niche legal theory that has become a conservative buzzword, when he asked her if she believed babies were racist.

Mr Cruz mentioned critical race theory and how it originated at their mutual alma mater Harvard Law School. Critical race theory is a niche legal theory that examines how race is embedded in legal frameworks.

The term has since become a catch-all among conservatives for any kind of education about racism in K-12 schools even though the concept itself is not taught in primary school. Gov Glenn Youngkin of Virginia largely won his race in last year’s campaign on banning the concept and Gov Greg Abbott of Mr Cruz’s homestate of Texas signed legislation that banned teaching it.

Mr Cruz asked Ms Jackson during the first full day of questioning what she thought of it.