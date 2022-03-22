Supreme Court hearings - follow live: Lindsey Graham storms off after rant at Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing
Follow the latest updates live
Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court nominee, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the first of her confirmation hearings. The first Black woman to be nominated to the court, she will if confirmed replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
With the Democrats in control of the Senate and the court now heavily tilted in conservatives’ favour, Ms Brown Jackson – currently a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia – is expected to be confirmed barring some unforseen event.
However, some Republicans have lately begun attacking her for her past work as a public defender, focusing in particular on her work defending sexual offenders. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, last week launched a broadside against her on Twitter, claiming without providing substantial context that “Judge Jackson has a pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes, both as a judge and as a policymaker” and that “this is a record that endangers our children.”
Mr Hawley’s words and similar ones from other GOP senators have been widely criticised, with Democrat Tim Kaine describing them to The Independent as “wild claims”.
Lindsey Graham storms off after rant at Ketanji Brown Jackson
Sen Lindsey Graham concluded a furious round of questioning aimed at Judge Jackson’s record representing detainees at Guantanamo Bay with a condemnation of the view of some legal experts and progressives that such detainees have the right to a trial and cannot be held indefinitely under the law.
Storming off after his time concluded, Mr Graham told Ms Jackson and others in the packed hearing room that he hoped dozens of detainees at the controversial prison died in custody if it meant preventing them from returning to the battlefield or the Taliban.
“Loot at the friggin’ Afghan government!” Mr Graham exclaimed at one point.
Graham grills Jackson on Al Qaeda, Isis over Guantanamo detainee representation
Sen Lindsey Graham went on a tangent about radical Islamist extremism during Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and peppered Ketanji Brown Jackson with questions regarding whether US was “at war” with such groups as Isis or Al Qaeda.
Mr Graham questioned the judge on whether she believed such groups continued to threaten the US, and about her various court filings on behalf of detainees at Guantanamo Bay.
The South Carolina senator and Ms Jackson argued back-and-forth for some time about whether Ms Jackson’s filings on behalf of detainees represented her own beliefs.
Ketanji Brown Jackson describes family’s law enforcement background
Judge Jackson described the experience of having a family member serve in law enforcement at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Tuesday. Her brother was a law enforcement officer with the Baltimore police department.
Her comments came in response to a question from Sen Pat Leahy but more generally appeared to be a refutation of the claim from some in the GOP that she is “soft on crime” or does not support law enforcement.
“As someone who has had family members on patrol and in the line of fire, I care deeply about public safety. I know what it's like to have loved ones who go off to protect and serve,” she said.
The idea of supporting the police was not just a slogan for her, Ms Jackson added.
Durbin says Jackson’s record ‘belies’ criticism from Hawley
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Dick Durbin used his question period at the beginning of Ms Jackson’s testimony on Tuesday to dismantle arguments raised on Twitter and at Monday’s hearing against the judge’s confirmation.
Mr Hawley and other Republicans have honed in on Ms Jackson’s judicial record and launched a barrage of criticism accusing her of passing lenient sentences for child pornography offenders.
Mr Durbin pointed to a number of fact-checks that have found Mr Hawley’s arguments to be “meritless” and lacking necessary context; the senator also pointed out how her sentencing practices fell well within the judicial norms.
He added that Ms Jackson’s record “belies” criticism that she is somehow “soft on crime”.
Day 2 of hearings begin
Day 2 of hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the president’s Supreme Court nominee, began at 9:00 a.m.
Watch here:
Durbin says Jackson’s record ‘belies’ criticism from Hawley
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Dick Durbin used his question period at the beginning of Ms Jackson’s testimony on Tuesday to dismantle arguments raised on Twitter and at Monday’s hearing against the judge’s confirmation.
Mr Hawley and other Republicans have honed in on Ms Jackson’s judicial record and launched a barrage of criticism accusing her of passing lenient sentences for child pornography offenders.
Mr Durbin pointed to a number of fact-checks that have found Mr Hawley’s arguments to be “meritless” and lacking necessary context; the senator also pointed out how her sentencing practices fell well within the judicial norms.
He added that Ms Jackson’s record “belies” criticism that she is somehow “soft on crime”.
Catch up: Ketanji Brown Jackson thanks her daughters
In her opening remarks before the Judiciary Committee yesterday, the Supreme Court nominee had this message for her daughters:
Read more from Io Dodds below.
Ketanji Brown Jackson stresses on god and country
Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday stressed her patriotism and Christianity amid strong criticism from Republicans.
In her opening statement, Ms Jackson said she was blessed to be "born in this great nation" and added: "I must also pause to reaffirm my thanks to god, for it is faith that sustains me at this moment".
"My parents taught me that, unlike the many barriers that they had had to face growing up, my path was clearer, such that if I worked hard and believed in myself, in America I could do anything or be anything I wanted to be," Ms Jackson said.
‘I could never fill’ Justice Stephen Breyer’s shoes’, says Ketanji Brown Jackson
Ketanji Brown Jackson in her statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday cited retiring Justice Stephen Breyer as her model.
"It is extremely humbling to be considered for Justice Breyer’s seat, and I know that I could never fill his shoes," Ms Jackson said.
"But if confirmed, I would hope to carry on his spirit,” she added.
The political make up of the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court underwent significant changes under the Trump administration, when over the course of four years, former president Donald Trump oversaw the confirmation of three new justices, a third of the total bench, shifting the makeup of the court firmly to the right.
Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement during the reign of a Democratic president, however, does not mean the court’s overall make-up will change for now. Thanks to the rules of the Senate, Mr Biden will be able to confirm his replacement nominee - Ketanji Brown Jackson - should he be able to unify the Democratic Senate caucus.
John Bowden explains how Supreme Court appointments work.
What is the political make up of the Supreme Court, and how are justices selected?
How many Supreme Court justices are there and how long do they serve?
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies