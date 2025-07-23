Delta pilot about to fly transatlantic route failed breathalyzer, officials say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Delta Airlines transatlantic flight bound for New York City was canceled when the pilot was arrested after she failed a breathalyzer test, according to reports.

The pilot was charged with suspicion of drunkenness and taken into custody at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport around 9:00 am local time Tuesday, according to police spokesperson Nadya Norton, to Swedish daily newspaper Aftonbladet. The newspaper reported that the pilot is from the U.S.

The nearly nine-hour Delta Air Lines flight 205 was due to arrive in the U.S. at around 1 p.m. Eastern time. According to Aftonbladet, the suspect is a pilot from the U.S.

( AFP/Getty )

The woman has been detained and is in custody pending a prosecutor's review, according to ABC New York. A prosecutor now has 72 hours to decide whether to charge or release her.

Under Swedish law, the pilot could face a fine or up to six months in jail for a "normal violation." If the blood alcohol level is significantly high, the penalty can go up to two years in prison. Police informed ABC News that, in this incident, it did not appear to be the case.

In a statement, Delta Air Lines said it will fully cooperate with authorities, "as nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers and people. We apologize to our customers for the disruption to their travel, and teams are working to get them to their destinations as soon as possible."

Pilots in the U.S. are required to adhere to an 8-hour “bottle to throttle rule,” meaning they must not fly while under the influence, and must not fly while using any drug that could “adversely affect safety,” according to Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.

The passengers on the morning flight were entitled to receive $705 in cash compensation because of the incident, according to aviation site View From The Wing.

The compensation, which covers all passengers who were on board the 226-seat Boeing 767-332 aircraft, will cost Delta approximately $160,000, thanks to European Union rule 261, which covers lengthy delays and inconvenience.

Costs associated with temporary lodging, meals, and any possible disruption to follow-on flights are not included in the payout, VFTW reports.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency mandates random alcohol testing for flight and cabin crew operating out of EU member states, as per Regulation 2018/1042.

However, this incident is reportedly not the first case of alleged intoxication to occur, as two Delta flight attendants working on Delta’s flight 49 from Amsterdam to New York JFK were also arrested for failing a breathalyzer in November 2024.

The Independent contacted Delta Airlines and Swedavia for comment.