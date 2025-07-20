Delta Boeing 767 catches fire minutes after take-off

A Delta Airlines plane caught fire shortly after takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, 18 July.

Footage from the LA Flights YouTube channel shows the Boeing 767-400 aircraft, which was heading to Atlanta, with flames visible on its left engine.

An airline spokesperson said: "Delta flight 446 returned to Los Angeles shortly after departure following an indication of an issue with the aircraft's left engine."

Flight trackers showed the plane taking off before circling back to the airport and landing safely at LAX.

An investigation into the fire is underway.