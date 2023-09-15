Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Delta Airlines has announced new changes to its SkyMiles programme — and faced swift backlash from frequent flyers as a result.

From January 1, 2024, SkyMiles members will be able to earn loyalty status’ based on the amount of money they spend. Currently the existing programme rewards travellers according to the number of miles flown.

As a result, this new programme overhaul will only count Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQD) towards providing customers benefits, which can be earned through flight purchases and when spending on Delta credit cards.

Delta has also increased the minimum amount of money customers are required to spend to reach Silver, Gold, Platinum or Diamond Medallion status, which allow frequent flyers to enjoy waived bag fees and complimentary seat upgrades.

Customers will need to spend a minimum of $6,000 MQDs to achieve Silver status, $12,000 MQDs for Gold, $18,000 MQDs for Platinum and $35,000 MQDs for Diamond.

Its been widely critcised on social media, with many comments from upset customers lamenting that it will become more expensive to enjoy elite status levels.

Many took to X, formely known as Twitter, to share their frustration. One user, Michael J. Miraflor, wrote: “I'm about 100K miles away from Million Miler Status on Delta, but I might not get there... starting next year I'm going to break my decade+ long diehard loyalty to the airline bc of changes to earning Medallion status.”

Sarah Uzarski Milano said, “This is one way to reduce customer loyalty. Gaslighting us to think you’re making it easier to receive benefits/status, while in fact you are making it harder and taking away benefits... what in fact is positive about this CX?”

Unidentified Reddit users did not hold back either, once called it “biggest middle finger yet,” and another responded saying, “ F**k you Delta. I could live without a few upgrades, but when you've essentially used me to con other people into buying into your ecosystem and then gut us of benefits”.

Delta said the changes are designed to simplfy the mile-collecting loyalty programme and comes as a result of customer and employee feedback, Insider reported.

Dwight James, Delta’s senior vice president of customer engagement and loyalty told USA Today, “We looked at a lot of different metrics and one thing we included was MQD was already part of our construct and it seemed to resonate the most and the best with a lot of our members. We did want to come to one metric. Customers indicated that this resonated well with them.”