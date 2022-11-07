Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Delta asks business class passengers to skip inflight meal to reduce waste

Airline has vowed to become first carbon neutral carrier

Ella Doyle
Monday 07 November 2022 12:11
Comments
<p>Passengers have been given the option to skip their inflight meal </p>

Passengers have been given the option to skip their inflight meal

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Delta Air Lines has added a “skip” option to its flight meal requests form for business class passengers to “help reduce food waste”.

The US airline has added the option as part of its pre-flight selections process,View from the Wing reported.

Delta’s ‘Delta One’ service is described on its website as “one of the most exclusive cabins in the sky”, and is only available on long-haul domestic flights and some international services.

It offers a 180-degree flat-bed seat for sleeping and work, priority check-in, full-height private doors, amenity kits and premium dining.

Recommended

A screenshot for food options for a long-haul flight in a Delta One cabin includes the options of a sous vide chicken breast; Impossible plant-based meatballs; spinach, potato and chickpea chana masala; trout fillet; or to “skip first meal service”.

The description for the skipping option reads: “Not planning to dine with us? Opting out of your first service meal helps reduce food waste.”

Some Delta One flights cost upwards of $8,000 for a round trip, and Delta will open further Delta One lounges in 2023.

The option to skip the provided meal is in line with the airline’s environmental plans. In 2020, Delta announced it would commit $1bn to become the first carbon neutral airline globally over the next 10 years.

Recommended

The airline stated it would invest in driving innovation, advancing clean air travel technology, and accelerate its reduction of carbon emissions and waste.

In June this year, Delta rolled out a new policy requiring Delta Sky Club members to wait three hours before their flight to access the lounge, announcing “we are not a WeWork”.

Managing director of Delta Sky Club Claude Roussel said three hours was a “very generous amount of time” to spend in the club, and that the change would “balance the popularity of the Delta Sky Club experience with the premium atmosphere and service we wish to provide for our guests”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in