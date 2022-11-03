Jump to content

Delta Air Lines flight makes emergency landing after smoke fills the cabin

The Boeing 757 flying from Atlanta to LA landed in New Mexico

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Thursday 03 November 2022 15:54
Smoke-filled LA-bound flight makes emergency landing

A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to LA made an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday 2 November after smoke filled the cabin.

The Boeing 757 was travelling to LA International Airport from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when smoke was spotted mid-flight.

It is thought that the smoke seen and smelt throughout the cabin on flight 2846 was caused by an issue with one of the Boeing aircraft’s engines.

Passenger Mason Weiner shared a video of the incident on social media. The clip shows passengers remaining seated as a smoky haze fills the air.

He tweeted: “Scary moment on #delta flight 2846 from ATL-LAX as an engine went out and the smoke from burnt oil came into the cabin.”

The passenger also said that the aircraft’s crew “made everything as smooth as possible while making an emergency landing.”

Another flight 2846 passenger, Matt Johnson, posted: “Emergency on my flight #Delta 2846 from ATL-LAX. Engine problem, smoke in cabin. Everyone seems fine. We are on the ground in ABQ.”

Mr Johnson later shared videos of both flight attendants and pilots who had been onboard, after the Boeing 757 safely landed, tweeting: “One of the hero flight attendants on @delta flight 2846 after an #Emergency landing. Smoke filled the cabin after engine problem. Engine was shut down. Passengers were calm thanks to Eric and crew.”

He added that the emergency landing had been conducted with “only one engine”.

As reported by Fox Business, Delta said: “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew. That’s why our flight crew followed procedures to safely divert flight 2846 on November 1 to Albuquerque.”

The statement finishes: “Delta teams worked safely and quickly to get our customers on their way that evening and we apologize for the delay in their travel plans.”

