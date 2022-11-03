Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.

The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.”

The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per cent of participants were baby boomers, 26 per cent gen X, 54 per cent millennials and 12 per cent gen Z.

After Chicago O’Hare, second place went to Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport, followed by San Diego International Airport in third, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in fourth and in fifth place was awarded to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Meanwhile, North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Florida’s Tampa International Airport took sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth places.

When it comes to the worst airline contenders, the study says “American Airlines loses the most baggage among national airlines” while “Allegiant Air experienced a 700 per cent increase in damaged bags over the past 12 months.”

The study also found 60 per cent of passengers have seen damaged luggage during air travel.

Findings show the average days luggage goes missing for is six, with 72 per cent of people saying they’d lost an irreplaceable item.

Where the estimated value for most passengers’ lost baggage was said to be over $500, 64 per cent of participants were fully compensated for their lost baggage and 24 per cent received part compensation.

Price4Limo said: “Unfortunately, every airline saw an increase in damaged baggage over the past year.”

The limo and car rental service estimates this is because of staff shortages and strikes, as well as “a travel demand surge that led to an unprecedented number of flight delays and cancellations during this time.”

The 10 worst US airports for baggage loss:

1. Chicago O’Hare

2. Harry Reid International

3. San Diego International

4. Austin-Bergstrom

5. Hartsfield-Jackson, Atlanta

6. Charlotte Douglas International

7. Los Angeles International

8. Washington Dulles

9. Philadelphia International

10. Tampa International