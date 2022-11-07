Moment passenger punches Emirates airline employee after missing her flight

A distressed passenger appeared to attack Emirates airline check-in staff at an airport in Mexico after missing her flight.

Video captured on 1 November appears to show the woman yelling, throwing a suitcase at fellow passengers and vandalising a check-in desk while staff called for security.

The woman climbed over the counter before throwing equipment onto the floor and standing on top of desks, shouting “help” as security staff asked her to step down.

Emirates said the passenger became angry after trying to check in late with an expired passport. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.