Woman physically attacks airport check-in staff after missing her flight

A woman physically attacked a member of Emirates check-in staff at an airport in Mexico when she missed her flight.

Video captured from the incident on 1 November 2022 shows the passenger, who appears extremely distressed, punching and kicking an Emirates employee, before vandalising parts of Mexico City International Airport.

She climbed over the counter, entering several check-in desks and throwing equipment onto the floor, before standing on top of the desks and shouting.

Computers, keyboards and fellow passengers’ luggage were among the items hurled around by the unnamed woman, as well as desk chairs, which she upended.

The airline revealed that the woman became angry after she tried to check-in late and was informed by staff that her passport had expired.

The dramatic scene was captured on video and shared online, going viral on ViralPress before being shared on Fox News.

Staff can be seen shouting for help in the footage, before the disruptive passenger is eventually removed by security.

It is not clear which flight she was attempting to travel on.

After the video went viral, Emirates told Fox News: “We can confirm that on 1 November, an incident occurred at the check-in counter at Mexico City International Airport, in which a passenger who arrived late at the check-in counter was also discovered to be travelling with an expired passport.

“The client was denied the trip, and she became rebellious and physically abusive with the ground staff - so it was necessary for airport security and police to intervene.”

There have so far been no updates on whether the woman is still in police custody.

Commenters on the video had mixed reactions, with some condemning her behaviour and others suggesting the woman could be facing mental health crisis, and calling for compassion.

The Independent has contacted Mexico City International Airport for comment.

The video follows a recent incident in New Zealand in which a man admitted to urinating on the floor and exposing himself to fellow passengers on a plane.

The man, who was drunk during the flight, was charged with disorderly behaviour in public, and was given a probation sentence.