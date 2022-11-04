Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man admits to urinating on plane floor and exposing himself during flight

‘Families and other travellers have a right to feel safe’ on flights, says police chief

Lucy Thackray
Friday 04 November 2022 10:49
Comments
<p>The plane was met by police at Brisbane Airport</p>

The plane was met by police at Brisbane Airport

(Brisbane Airport Corporation)

A New Zealand man has been charged for a “disgraceful” act on a plane, in which he exposed himself to fellow passengers and urinated on the floor.

James Hughes admitted to the disruptive behaviour on the Bali to Brisbane flight on Wednesday (2 November), in a hearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 72-year-old was charged with disorderly behaviour in public, to which he pled guilty and was sentenced to a 12-month “good behaviour bond” (similar to probation).

Australian Federal Police told the court that Mr Hughes had drunk “a number of small bottles of wine” before disrupting the nearly six-hour flight.

Prosecutors described how Mr Hughes exposed his penis and urinated on the floor of the aircraft while still seated.

Recommended

Police offers were called to Brisbane Airport as the plane arrived, and issued Mr Hughes with an infringement notice for disorderly behaviour.

Brisbane Airport’s superintendent Mark Colbran said there was no excuse for such “disgraceful” behaviour.

“Anti-social or illegal behaviour is unacceptable in any setting, and the AFP [Australian Federal Police] will not tolerate it at Australia’s airports,” he said.

“The AFP expects passengers to be responsible when consuming alcohol - families and other travellers have a right to feel safe.”

Following a spike in disruptive passenger behaviour worldwide during the pandemic, some cabin crew have said they are concerned for their safety due to a string of erratic incidents in recent years.

In October, a video went viral of a US woman screaming at cabin crew and throwing a full water bottle at fellow passengers after she was told she could not fly with her dog on her lap.

In May, a US couple was kicked off a JetBlue flight after a bizarre rant in which they called fellow passengers “f****ts”, praised “the king” Elon Musk and claimed America was turning into China.

Recommended

The Brisbane incident isn’t the only public urination of the year; in September a Ryanair flight to Tenerife had to be diverted to offload several disruptive passengers, including a man who reportedly urinated on one of the plane seats.

Several airlines, including Virgin Atlantic, KLM and American Airlines, banned the distribution of alcohol on flights for a period of the pandemic, with most reintroducing it in spring 2022.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in