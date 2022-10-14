Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The moment a woman became aggressive and shouted at a plane full of passengers has gone viral after being posted to Reddit.

The clip, which lasts two minutes, shows a brunette woman swearing and shouting at crew and passengers after reportedly being told to remover her dog from her lap on the flight.

It was posted to the discussion forum Reddit by a user named VincentsCrows, under the headline “On my wife’s flight from ATL to JFK this morning.” The man did not say which airline the woman was flying with.

The footage of the incident, which occurred on Wednesday 12 October, has already been viewed 56,300 times with 6,600 comments underneath it.

In the clip, a brunette passenger is visibly irate as she shouts “F**k all of you,” at crew and passengers, at one point throwing a water bottle at a row behind her with some force.

“Turn your f**king phone off,” she shouts at another passenger who is filming.

The woman shouts that she is hours delayed to her destination “because you couldn’t let my dog sit on my f**king lap,” before a crew member intervenes and says, “Ma’am, let’s go.”

Meanwhile fellow passengers film with their phones and shout “Get off the plane”. The Independent understands that the woman was removed from the aircraft.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed the incident in a statement to the NY Post, but said that no one involved had been arrested.

The department “did respond, but the call was cleared without incident as the parties involved declined to prosecute,” they explained. “No arrest was made.”

The Post reported that the woman had hit a fellow passenger with the bottle, citing comments from the crew, with the person saying they would follow up the incident.

An airline staffer attempts to calm the situation (Reddit/VincentsCrows)

The dramatic video lit up the comments section, with one saying: “She ain’t flying nowhere after that. Enjoy taking a Greyhound to New York.”

“I love how she’s wearing pig tails and acting like a first grader,” wrote another user.

There was plenty of praise for the cool-headed airline staffer in the video, with one user commenting: “The dude is totally professional throughout. He’s seen some sh*t and knows how to handle it.”

One speculated that he was experienced ground staff for US airline Delta, adding: “That’s a Delta Redcoat. They’re there to handle sh*t like this.”

Upon seeing several passengers in the video filming, one user commented: “We need a full compilation of all the videos that were taken on that plane.”

As one user described the original poster’s wife as “a ninja” for not being spotted by the angry woman, he wrote: “To be fair, my wife was actually in the seat right behind this lady and her video was not great since she didn’t want to be seen and assaulted. This was from a friend she was traveling with so he really deserves the praise.”