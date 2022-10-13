Gospel choir surprises plane passengers by singing on board flight

An Irish gospel choir delighted passengers on board a flight to Dublin by performing a rendition of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Newbridge Gospel Choir had been in Düsseldorf, Germany, to perform before boarding an Aer Lingus flight back to the Irish capital.

“The Aer Lingus staff were so lovely to us when we were boarding that I just decided to get the group to sing a little something for them,” choir director Lisa Nagle told The Independent.

