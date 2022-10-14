What are the rules for leaving children at home?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Should children ever be left at home alone? That is the question currently being debated on parenting forum Mumsnet after a woman posted about leaving her 16-year-old son at home while she and the rest of the family went on holiday.

The anonymous poster asked the platform whether she should leave her teenage son at home for a week as he “insisted” he didn’t want to go on holiday with the rest of the family.

Users of the forum site were quick to respond, with some telling the poster that he’s old enough to be at home alone and others saying you should never leave children at home alone.

“He’s 16, not six,” one user wrote, while another added: “I think 16 is a tad young to be honest.”

A third said: “I wouldn’t leave my 16-year-old for a whole week but maybe yours is a bit more sensible and conscientious than mine!”

What are the rules for leaving your child at home on their own?

Leaving a child on their own, especially if they are young, has always been a divisive topic – but there is actually no law that states an age at which a child can be left on their own.

According to the government, while there is no law in place, it is an offence to leave a child on their own if it places them at risk.

“Use your judgement on how mature your child is before you decide to leave them alone, for example at home or in a car,” the government’s site reads.

What do experts say about leaving children at home alone?

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) has issued guidance for parents on when it is safe to leave children alone.

It says:

Children under 12 are “rarely mature enough” to be left alone for a long period of time.

Children under 16 should not be left alone overnight.

Babies, toddlers and young children should never be left alone, this includes never being left in a car while you run into a shop.

Before leaving your child at home, set some ground rules like whether or not they can have friends over (Getty Images)

How do I know when the right age to leave my child at home alone is?

This depends on the maturity of the child and whether or not you have trusted people nearby.

The NSPCC says: “Whether they’re 12 years old or almost 18 years old, there might be reasons that they don’t feel safe in the house alone. Just because your child is older doesn’t necessarily mean they‘re ready to look after themselves or know what to do in an emergency. It can help to go over the ground rules and remind them how to stay safe at home.

“Remember – you should never leave a child home alone if they don’t feel ready, or if you don’t feel they’re ready. Sometimes it’s just better to leave them with someone – particularly if they’re nervous or have complex needs.”

How to ensure a child is safe when they are home alone

The first thing the NSPCC recommends a parent does if they are considering leaving their child home along is to set some ground rules.

For example, what to do if the phone rings or someone comes to the door, how to contact a parent if they need to, and whether or not they can have friends over.

It also recommends practising what to do in an emergency, checking in with them where possible, removing dangerous objects and substances, and making sure they are safe online.