Boris and Carrie Johnson have denied claims that a former nanny was fired after having a glass of wine with the former prime minister.

Theresa Dawes, 59, claims she was sacked after three days in the role and is now considering legal action against the couple.

In allegations described as “totally untrue” by the Johnsons’ spokesperson, Ms Dawes claimed she had been given 15 minutes to pack her bag the day after Mrs Johnson returned to the couple’s Oxfordshire home after giving birth this summer.

Theresa Dawes claims she was sacked days after Boris and Carrie Johnson welcomed their third child together (Instagram/Carrie Johnson)

She said the dismissal came after she was invited by Mr Johnson to celebrate the arrival of the couple’s third child, Frank Alfred Odysseus, with a glass of rose.

At the time, Mrs Johnson was still recovering in hospital after giving birth on July 5. The former nanny believes that the glass of wine on the terrace was witnessed by Mrs Johnson’s mother, and led to her sudden dismissal.

The couple’s spokesperson said: “This account is totally untrue. It is disappointing to see someone who sought a position of trust abuse it to create a completely false story for financial gain.”

In an interview with the Mirror, Ms Dawes claimed that Mrs Johnson was “extremely rude” towards her after returning home from hospital, while her husband had been “flustered”.

The following day, she allegedly received a text from Carrie Johnson asking to meet her at 11am, where she was told “she didn’t think it was working and that we didn’t gel”.

She said Mrs Johnson raised comments Ms Dawes had made during a previous conversation, when she said her former employer had celebrated Mr Johnson’s resignation over the Partygate scandal.

The couple have denied the allegations as a “completely false story” (PA)

“She said she didn’t like the comments I’d made about her husband, when I’d told her about the other family that didn’t like him,” she said. “I think that was an excuse. If she didn’t like it, why didn’t she do something two weeks earlier?”

She told the Mirror that the alleged series of events was a “complete nightmare” and that she wished she had never involved herself with the couple.

After being fired, Ms Dawes claims she went to apologise to Boris Johnson, who told her: “I don’t know what to say, she’s hormonal, she’s just had a baby, it’s out of my control’.”

She is now considering legal action as she alleges she is owed thousands of pounds for the agrred three-month contract, along with severance pay.