Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Delta has decided that only US flags will be allowed on uniforms after it faced backlash for saying they would be “terrified” as well when an X user pointed out two employees wearing Palestine flag pins.

The airline confirmed the change in an email to The Independent. The new policy will go into effect on July 15.

The decision followed an X exchange between the airline’s account and the complaining user this week. Photos had emerged of flight attendants wearing the Palestinian flag on their uniforms.

“Since 2001, we take off our shoes in every airport because a terrorist attack in US soil,” the X user named “i like teslas” wrote, reacting to the picture. “Now, imagine getting into a Delta flight and seeing workers with Hamas badges in the air. What do you do?”

Delta’s official X account responded to the tweet on July 10, writing: “I hear you as I’d be terrified as well, personally. Our employees reflect our culture and we do not take it lightly when our policy is not being followed.”

The tweet generated a wave of backlash on social media, prompting the company to remove the employee responsible for writing the message and issue an apology.

“On Wednesday, we removed a reply that was not in line with our values. We strive for an environment of inclusivity & respect for all, in our communities & our planes. The employee responsible no longer supports Delta’s social channels. We apologize for this hurtful post,” the company said on Thursday.

Delta found itself facing outrage after its response on X to a poster raising concerns about two flight attendants wearing Palestine flag pins ( X screengrab )

In its statement, Delta confirmed that the employees were following airline policy while wearing the pins and is offering them support. Neither of the employees have been fired.

However, the ordeal has changed the airline’s policy on what pins could be allowed on uniforms. Previously, Delta allowed flight attendants to wear pins representing other countries or nationalities.

“We are proud of our diverse base of employees and customers and the foundation of our brand, which is to connect the world and provide a premium experience,” the company wrote in a statement.

“We are taking this step to help ensure a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all.”

Delta is now changing its policy after comments one of its social media employees made regarding a Palestinian pin worn by two of the airline’s flight attendants ( Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Wear The Peace, a clothing company that donates an article of clothing for each purchase, expressed its outrage over Delta’s decision to ban the pins.

“Hi Delta, We know how Palestinian pins make you tremble with fear so we made sure to make more,” the company said on X. “This pin has now donated over 1000 meals to Gaza.” The company made the pins worn by the flight attendants. Each purchase donates one meal to people in need in the area through Pious Projects of America, a non profit.

The Israel-Hamas War, which began on October 7 has left more than and 1,139 Israelis dead, according to the Israeli government. Government officials in Gaza say more than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in the military response from Israel.