Doctors confirmed that former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was found died in his home in December, had been suffering from stage 2 CTE.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, is associated with symptoms including paranoia and depression. Doctors are Boston University's CTE Centre diagnosed Mr Thomas's condition posthumously.

The cause and manner of Mr Thomas's death have not been released by the county's medical examiner.

He was 33-years-old when he died.

Mr Thomas's mother, Katina Smith, said in a statement that she suspected he may have been suffering from CTE in the final months of his life.

"Once I became aware of CTE and began to familiarize myself with the symptoms, I noticed that Demaryius was isolating himself and I saw other changes in him," she said. "He was just so young, and it was horrible to see him struggle. His father and I hope all families learn the risks of playing football. We don’t want other parents to have to lose their children like we did."

Mr Thomas's cousin, LaTonya Bonseigneur, told the Associated Press shortly after his death that he had been suffering from seizures. She said he had been weathering the seizures for more than a year, and that ultimately he died during a convulsive episode.