AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————

CONGRESS-BUDGET — President Joe Biden pledges at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government overhaul and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations resulted in no deal. By Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 1,100 words after Senate convenes at 1:30 p.m. With BIDEN-BUDGET-ANALYSIS — The showdown underscores the larger question of whether Democrats can keep their pledge to make government work for people. SENT: 1,230 words, photos, video.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — It’s a milestone that by all accounts didn’t have to happen this soon. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late Friday — a number greater than the population of Boston. The last 100,000 deaths occurred during a time when vaccines — which overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness — were available to any American over the age of 12. By Tammy Webber and Heather Holingsworth. SENT: 1,070 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK—RUSSIA-ANTIBODIES — When Russians discuss the coronavirus, the talk often turns to “antitela.” That’s the Russian word for antibodies. Tests to detect the proteins produced by the body to fight infection are cheap, widely available and actively marketed in Russia. By Daria Litvinova. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

ABORTION-TEXAS — A federal judge is deciding whether to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September and sent women racing hundreds of miles to get care outside the state. By Paul J. Weber. SENT: 900 words, photos.

—————————————-

TRENDING NEWS

—————————————-

CHICAGO-VIOLENCE-TROOPER-SHOT — Trooper dies after shooting on Chicago expressway. SENT: 210 words, photo.

MEXICO-RECOVERED ARTIFACTS — Mexico displays pre-Hispanic artifacts recovered from abroad. SENT: 260 words, photos.

LOTTERY-JACKPOT — Powerball jackpot rises to $635M due to ticket-buying surge. SENT: 170 words, photo.

———————————————————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————————————————————

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CALIFORNIA-SCHOOLS — California will become the first U.S. state to require COVID-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could effect millions of students. SENT: 830 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AIRLINES — American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major U.S. carriers to require the shots. By Airlines Writer David Koenig. SENT: 490 words, photos.

——————————————————-

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

———————————————————

ELECTION 2022-OREGON REMATCH — Oregon congressional candidate and hero soldier Alek Skarlatos formed a nonprofit to advocate for veterans after he lost his 2020 race. The group has done little to advance the cause since then. SENT: 920 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

TENNESSEE-FLOODS — A hundred years ago, the massive rural Tennessee flood that killed 20 people could have been chalked up to a fluke of nature. But experts say climate change is making the type of flood-producing rainfall that inundated Waverly last month more common. The town of just over 4,000 people faces a dilemma. More than 500 homes and 50 businesses were damaged. That will likely result in massive revenue losses while the city spends millions on cleanup and repairs. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

WYOMING-LIBRARY INVESTIGATED — Books about sex, LGBTQ issues and how to have a baby have public library employees in a deeply conservative Wyoming city facing possible prosecution after angry local residents complained to police that the material is obscene and doesn’t belong in sections for children and teenagers. SENT: 730 words, photo.

—————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

——————————————

DUBAI-EXPO 2020 — Dubai’s Expo 2020 on Saturday acknowledged that five workers had been killed on site during construction of the massive world’s fair, revealing for the first time overall statistics for worker fatalities. SENT: 370 words, photo.

CHEVRON-ECUADOR-LAWYER — An environmental lawyer who waged a decadeslong campaign to hold Chevron accountable for oil pollution in the rainforests of Ecuador was sentenced Friday to six months in jail for violating a federal judge’s orders related to his fight against the energy giant.

—————————————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————————————

OZY-SHUTTING DOWN — Ozy is shutting down less than a week after a New York Times column raised questions about the media organization’s claims of millions of viewers and readers, while also pointing out a potential case of securities fraud. SENT: 230 words.

——————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THEATER-ALADDIN — The Broadway hit “Aladdin” is trying to keep COVID-19 contained. Disney Theatrical Productions cancelled Friday’s performance and all shows until Oct. 12 after “additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected.” By Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy SENT: 280 words, photos.

MUSIC-DYLAN TOUR — Bob Dylan is nothing if not confident. The music legend has quietly put tickets on sale for a concert tour supporting last year’s album, ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ and he bills it on his website as a “World Wide Tour 2021-2024.” SENT: 100 words, photo.

—————————————

SPORTS

—————————————

FBN—BRADY’S ORIGINAL CREW — Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl throwing to Troy Brown, Jermaine Wiggins and David Patten and earned his seventh ring firing passes to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski. There’s a significant talent gap between his first crew of journeymen in New England and the all-star cast in Tampa Bay but the common theme is No. 12. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 750 words, photos.

FBN—PERSONABLE BRADY — Reporters who covered Tom Brady for two decades in New England rarely expected anything enlightening or entertaining to emerge from the quarterback’s mouth. So when Brady began cracking wise as a Tampa Bay quarterback and, once again, as a Super Bowl MVP, people took notice. SENT: 800 words, photos.

———————————————

HOW TO REACH US

———————————————

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.