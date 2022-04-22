Amber Heard begged Johnny Depp not to cut himself two months after filing for divorce from the movie star in shocking audio played at their multi-million dollar defamation trial.

Ms Heard grew emotional as the jury in Virginia was played the recording, in which Mr Depp implored her to cut him with a knife, while he also wiped his eyes and grabbed a tissue.

The knife in question had “Until death” inscribed in Spanish, as well as “Slim”, Mr Depp’s nickname for his ex-wife.

“Want to cut me somewhere?” Mr Depp could be heard saying in a low voice on the recording.

Ms Heard replied: “Just don’t cut your skin, please don’t. Why would I do that? Please don’t cut yourself.”

And the Pirates of the Caribbean actor told her, “I need you. Cut me.”

The conversation was then interrupted by a hotel housekeeper, with Mr Depp telling her to leave as “there’s sperm on the pillows”.

Mr Depp then urged Ms Heard again to “cut me” and added, “You f***ing hate me.”

“Put the knife down! Put he f***ing knife down. Do not do that Johnny,” Ms Heard told him.

He then told her that he wanted to look at her and that would make the pain “go away”.

Ms Heard then told him, “The knife is dull, it would be the worst thing in the world. Too painful and dull and dirty.”

She is being sued for $50m by Mr Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post. The trial is being held in Fairfax, Virginia, because the newspaper houses servers there for its online edition.

Although she did not name him, his lawyers claim her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles, turning him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in Hollywood, as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor described it.

She, in turn, has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp and has asked for immunity from the actor’s allegations.

The court has adjourned for the week and testimony will continue on Monday.