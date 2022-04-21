Johnny Depp is set to return to the witness stand for cross-examination in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Cross-examination began briefly on Wednesday afternoon with Mr Depp asked whether he knows that the lawsuit is about the opinion piece and nothing that came before its publication in 2018.

There was some contention between Ms Heard’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn and Mr Depp as the actor said he would have to be a “simpleton” to think that Ms Heard’s words did not impact his career.

Asked to look at another article from two months prior to Ms Heard’s saying Mr Depp is not going to be in another Pirates movie, Mr Rottenborn tried to show that her words in the Post are not responsible for his alleged career issues.

Mr Depp contended that his image is still in use on rides and merchandise connected to the franchise at Disney.

Earlier in Wednesday’s hearing, Mr Depp got a laugh out of the court when he predicted a hearsay objection from Ms Heard’s lawyers following frequent interruptions by her team.

The actor was speaking about a chef making a Mexican meal for Ms Heard on her 30th birthday when he noted that the testimony may face an objection.

“That’s hearsay, I guess,” he said to laughter from the courtroom.

“I’m not sure it’s even being offered for the truth of the matter,” the judge replied. Legal observers said on Twitter said this remark suggested the judge believed the story to not be hearsay.

“He got it,” Ms Heard’s attorney said.

“I’m learning,” Mr Depp said.

The actor also accused his ex-wife of denying him medication as he was detoxing from opioids.

“The effects of the withdrawals were really coming on and I said to Ms Heard ‘I’m gonna need the meds now.’ And she looked at the clock and said ‘It’s not time’,” Mr Depp said.

“I said ‘no, no, no, you don’t understand, this is not about clocks and watches and things, I’m going into the s***’,” he added

“I hate saying this, and I hate to have to admit this, but that was, I believe that was about the lowest point in my life, that was the lowest I had ever felt as a human being because I had to say, ‘please, please, may I have the meds? Because it’s really kicking in.’ And she was adamant, ‘No, it’s not time, it’s not time,’” Mr Depp recalled.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard partly wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.

Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.