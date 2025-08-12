Woman saw a ‘spiderweb’ in an Arkansas park and decide to kick it. It was really a $27,000 diamond

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman saw what she thought was a spiderweb in an Arkansas park and decided to kick it, discovering an estimated $27,000 diamond in the process.

Micherre Fox of Manhattan wanted the perfect engagement ring.

"There's something symbolic about being able to solve problems with money, but sometimes money runs out in a marriage,” she said in a recent news release from Arkansas State Parks. “You need to be willing and able to solve those problems with hard work.”

So, she decided to source the diamond for her engagement ring at the so-called world-famous Crater of Diamonds State Park.

open image in gallery Micherre Fox of Manhattan saw what she thought was a spiderweb in an Arkansas park and decided to kick it, discovering an estimated $27,000 diamond in the process ( Arkansas State Parks )

For three weeks, Fox searched tirelessly for her perfect diamond, and as luck would have it, she came across what she thought was a dew-covered spiderweb on her last day at the park.

Fox kicked the “web,” and when its shine remained, she realized it was a stone.

"Having never seen an actual diamond in my hands, I didn’t know for sure, but it was the most ‘diamond-y diamond’ I had seen,” she said.

Staffers at the Diamond Discovery Center confirmed she found a white, or colorless, diamond. It weighed an impressive 2.3 carats, which is about the size of a human canine tooth, according to the news release.

open image in gallery Fox spent three weeks at the Crater of Diamonds State Park before finding the 2.3-carat diamond ( Arkansas State Park )

“I got on my knees and cried, then started laughing,” Fox recalled.

Diamond comparison site StoneAlgo said the average price of a 2.3-carat diamond is around $27,000.

Fox named the gem, which is a tradition for stones found at the park, the Fox-Ballou Diamond, after her and her partner’s last names. She plans to have the diamond set in her engagement ring, which her partner agreed to wait to give her until she accomplished her goal.

The news release stated 366 diamonds were registered at the park in 2025. Just 11 of them weighed more than one carat each.

In total, more than 75,000 diamonds have been found at the park since the first diamonds were discovered in 1906.