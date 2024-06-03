The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' teenage daughter has celebrated her graduation from high school as allegations continue to swirl around her dad the well-known rapper and music mogul.

Chance Combs, 18, posted photos on Instagram on Sunday showing her holding her diploma while wearing a graduation cap and gown.

"This is just the beginning," said the aspiring actress, who is set to attend New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts beginning this fall.

Although the young woman's mother Sarah Chapman and 26-year-old brother Christian 'King' Combs appeared in the photos, there was no sign of her father.

Sean Combs (left) and his daughter Chance at the Oscars in March 2022. Chance Combs, 18, posted photos on Instagram on Sunday showing her holding her diploma while wearing a graduation cap and gown, but her father was nowhere in sight. ( David Livingston/Getty Images )

Chapman, 44, followed up with a heartfelt tribute, saying: "You are my joy! Your independence, hard work, being a go-getter, never following the crowd, [and] ability to stand alone makes me so proud.

"Your quiet confidence and empathy to feel things so deeply makes you YOU! Never lose that! You are humble, strong, intelligent, and kind, and I’m so excited about your future because you’ve worked so hard to get to where you’re going!"

Christian Combs also offered his congratulations, saying: “I love you and I got you forever.”

The milestone comes after US federal agents raided two of Combs' houses in Los Angeles and Miami following accusations of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape.

The 54-year-old, previously known as Puff Daddy and P Diddy, is facing multiple civil lawsuits from women who say he raped or sexually assaulted them, as well as a potential federal indictment.

The rap star has strongly denied all the allegations against him, vowing to "fight for my name, my family, and for the truth".

A previous lawsuit brought by Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Venture, who accused him of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse, was settled out of court one day after being filed.

A lawyer for Combs said the settlement was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing". Combs also apologized for his behavior in an incident of violence documented by surveillance footage showing him attacking and kicking a woman in a hotel hallway in 2016, saying it was "inexcusable" and "disgusting."