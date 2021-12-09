Diner waitress shuts down rude customer on video

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 09 December 2021 14:56
A New York waitress has been praised by social media users after she told a customer that he “deserves to be locked up in Bellevue”, for allegedly looking at “underage girls”.

The waitress told a man he was being abusive and was asking for too much after receiving “a nice cup of coffee”, in an encounter that was captured by TikTok by user @louiscozz.

“Honestly, nobody wants to wait on you,” she told the man, who was seated alone. “I’m asking you nicely … Could you please just leave? You got a cup of coffee out of us, what more do you want?”

“You’re not gonna call me a ‘bitch,’” she continued. “You’re not gonna call people a ‘lesbian.’ And you sure as hell ain’t gonna look at underage girls.”

“I don’t look at underage girls”, the man said, as a person behind the camera – TikTok user @louiscozz – applauded the waitress, who he said was named Sandra.

The video ends with the waitress saying the man “deserves to be locked up in Bellevue,” in an apparent reference to a New York prison.

He told theNew York Post that Sandra worked at the Massapequa Diner in Massapequa, New York, and in a second TikTok that she was “overwhelmed” by the attention she has received, and was “really appreciative of all this”.

The TikTok has been viewed more than 7.2m times, with hundreds of comments.

