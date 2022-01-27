Classic Disney cartoon character Minnie Mouse will be dressed in a pantsuit for Disneyland Paris’s 30th anniversary, and conservative critics aren't happy – describing the outfit change as helping to destroy the “fabrics of our society”.

“Why are they doing this?” asked Fox News host Jesse Watters. “They're bored out of their minds,” he continued on those who decided it was a good idea to give Disney's famous female mouse a makeover.

Speaking on a segment on Wednesday with conservative critic Candace Owens on Minnie Mouse's new outfit, which is a deep blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit accompanied by a matching bow accessory, he continued: “They're making it uncomfortable for the rest of us”.

Disneyland Paris first announced the new look on Tuesday on Twitter with a picture of Minnie in her outfit designed by Stella McCartney.

“It's gorgeous,” said the caption. But right-wing pundit Owens had a different reaction: “They're making her more masculine,” she told Mr Watters.

Women's History Month begins after the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, and designer Ms McCartney told new agency Sputnik: “This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation”.

Ms Owens suggested that Minnie's new clothes were a liberal diversion tactic: “So everybody looks over here, look at Minnie Mouse. Don't look at inflation, Jesse, look at Minnie Mouse,” she said.

“The world is going forward because we've got her in a pantsuit. Never mind that you can't get anything at the grocery store and you can't buy a piece of bacon unless you've got $30 in your pocket. At least, we're addressing the real problem, which is Minnie Mouse,” said Ms Owens.

“It goes back to, like when they did this to the M&M's,” said Ms Owen. M&M's recently rebranded their characters – including the Ms Green M&M's tall go-go boots, which have been swapped for sneakers to represent a “more modern take” and to “align with the fact that consumers value inclusion”, stated the brand. The move prompted a bizarre culture war over the candy character.

“M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on his show.

“Did my shoes really break the internet?” tweeted the company in response with a picture of the green M&M.