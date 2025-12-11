Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disney is making a $1 billion investment in artificial intelligence company OpenAI, and will allow beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse to feature in user-generated videos.

The deal, licensed for three years, will allow users to create their own Disney content using Sora – OpenAI’s short-form video-making platform.

More than 200 characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar will be available for use, as well as costumes, props, vehicles, and environments from the iconic franchises.

ChatGPT will also be able to generate images of the characters, drawing from the same intellectual property banks.

However, the companies specified that the agreement does not include any talent likenesses or voices, Disney said in a press statement.

The new features are reported to be launching on Sora and ChatGPT in 2026.

AI video generators like Sora have exploded in popularity due to their ability to quickly create realistic clips based merely on text prompts, though are increasingly causing concern over their use to spread misinformation, deepfakes or copyright infringements.

Such overuse has given rise to the term “AI slop” – referring to the high-volume of low-quality content generated by artificial intelligence.

Disney and OpenAI have said they are committed to responsible use of AI that protects the safety of users and the rights of creators.

“This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said.

Disney CEO Robert Iger said the deal will “extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works.”

Disney will also become a “major customer” of OpenAI and use its technology to build new products, tools, and services. It will also roll out ChatGPT for employees.

More follows ...