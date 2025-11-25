Disney unveils new AI-powered robot bringing beloved character to life

Disney has brought Frozen's Olaf to life with an AI-powered animatronic robot,

The three-foot-tall lifelike device is destined to roam around Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris from early 2026, an announcement on Monday (24 November) revealed.

Olaf's prototype was created by Disney Research in Zurich, Switzerland.

The robot has been made using a type of artificial intelligence called reinforcement learning, meaning Olaf can "learn" to walk.

Visitors will be able to remove Olaf's nose and arms, just like he does in the beloved movies.