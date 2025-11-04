Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Disney World guest in Orlando, Florida, died on Sunday after being taken to a hospital, marking the fourth death at the park in three weeks.

“A woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital, where she passed away,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent. “There were no signs of foul play.”

The woman was found at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, near Epcot and Hollywood Studios, the New York Post reports.

The Independent has also contacted representatives for Disney World for comment.

The recent Disney World deaths began on October 14 with 31-year-old Summer Equitz, a Disney superfan who died in an apparent suicide at the Contemporary Resort after traveling from Illinois without telling her family.

Police say no foul play is suspected in the November 2 death of a woman at Disney World, the fourth fatality at the Orlando park in just three weeks ( Getty Images )

On October 21, a man in his 60s died from a “medical episode” at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, at the Cottontail Curl site on one of the resort’s trails and campsites.

Two days later, 28-year-old Matthew Alec Cohn of Los Angeles died of an apparent suicide. The aspiring football referee and musician allegedly jumped from the 12th floor of the Contemporary Resort.

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has also faced recent tragedy. On October 8, a woman in her 60s was found unresponsive on the Haunted Mansion ride and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.