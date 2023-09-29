Woman sues Disney claiming injuries from ‘painful wedgie’ at Typhoon Lagoon waterpark

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts claiming she suffered serious injuries from a “painful wedgie” at the Typhoon Lagoon waterpark.

Court papers state that the woman visited the Florida park in October 2019 to celebrate her 30th birthday and while there she rode the Humunga Kowabunga, which is a high-speed waterslide that features a five-story drop.

The lawsuit claims that at the top of the slide, the woman followed instructions and got into it with her legs crossed at her ankles, reported FOX35.

Her lawyers state that she was then “slammed downward against the slide” while descending.

The lawsuit alleges that the impact of the slide caused her swimsuit to “be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her.”

The document also said that and “her impact into the standing water at the bottom” caused a “painful wedgie” and immediate bleeding.

She allegedly suffered from severe internal pain and was taken to hospital where she was treated by a specialist for the pain.

Court papers state that she suffered severe lacerations, damage to her internal organs, and a hernia.

The lawsuit accuses Disney of negligence for not warning riders of the risks of the waterslide and not informing riders to wear protective swimwear. The woman is seeking compensation for damages of more than $50,000.

The Independent has reached out to Disney for comment.