Disneyland chaos as man streaks through ‘It’s a small world’ ride

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Disneyland descended into chaos on Sunday when a man streaked through the “It’s a small world” ride.

Police in Anaheim, California, were called to the theme park just after 1.30pm after the 26-year-old man stripped down to his boxers and began climbing through the water-based ride.

Disneyland officials said the man had stepped out of a Small World boat, stripped out of his clothes and walked among the attraction’s sets.

The man, who has not been named, ended up disrobing entirely during the incident.

Footage posted on social media shows the man walking among the theme park ride’s sets, while festive music plays in the background.

The 26-year-old man stripped off on the water-based ride (ABC7)

Disney cast members briefly stopped the ride and attempted to keep the situation calm until officers arrived, parkgoers said.

The man was arrested by police and charged with indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

After he was removed from the park, he was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

No one was physically harmed during the incident and the ride resumed about an hour-and-a-half later.